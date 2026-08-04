TUMI Introduces AXIS, A New Expression of Quiet Innovation for Modern Life



TUMI, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand, unveils AXIS for Fall/Winter 2026, a forward-thinking collection that redefines modern travel and lifestyle with precision design and global sensibilityDesigned for a younger generation navigating daily life with movement, intention, and ease, AXIS is built on a philosophy of quiet innovation, featuring soft and lightweight nylon with a minimalist silhouette, adapting effortlessly to the rhythms of work, travel, and everything in between.

















L to R: The Medium Sling in Black, The Medium Tote in Black







Centered on backpacks and small bags, AXIS reflects how today’s professionals moveIn an era shaped by hybrid work, outdoor influences, and multi-environment living, bags have evolved beyond accessories into essential components of a functional wardrobeFrom daily commutes to travel and weekend movement, AXIS is designed for 24/7 adaptability.







Designed to engage a younger demographic, AXIS fosters early brand affinity through versatile silhouettes grounded in performance, quality, and designAs customers’ needs evolve, TUMI continues to offer solutions for every phase of life.

















L to R: The Medium Crossbody in Navy, Black Reflective and Black







The collection is offered in Black and Navy as core colorways, alongside a limited-edition option in Black ReflectiveEvery piece is crafted from lightweight nylon with a recycled lining, with clean structure and performance-led ease.







Key product features include a sporty cocoon silhouette, intuitive organization, and quick-access strap storageAn athletic, breathable back panel and side-wing design, inspired by performance running vests, are paired with angled leather accentsTogether, these elements create a collection that feels technical, contemporary, and unmistakably TUMI.







Designed to move naturally with the body, AXIS delivers fluidity, comfort, and seamless organization through a refined technical aesthetic, balancing utility and restraint in every moment.

















L to R: Large Backpack 25L, Medium Backpack 20L, Medium Tote, Medium Crossbody, and Medium Sling in Black







“AXIS was created for a generation that is always moving forward, inspired by technology, and modernityIt was designed for the new TUMI customer whose journey does not begin and end with traditional working hours, but is defined by everything happening in their lifeWith its minimalist design, architectural influences, and subtle technical details, AXIS offers a new perspective on what an essential bag can beIt represents the next chapter for TUMI and for a new generation of customers who are constantly on the move,” said Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director at TUMI

The Fall 2026 TUMI AXIS collection is available now at TUMI.com and in TUMI stores worldwideFor more on the collection, follow @TUMITravel.







About TUMI



Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the moveBlending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.







For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc© 2026 Tumi, Inc.