The Traitors 2: Rhea Chakraborty’s jail remark leaves Mallika Sherawat facing internet backlash, netizens call her 'Pathetic...'

A moment from The Traitors 2 has sparked a heated discussion online after Mallika Sherawat referred to Rhea Chakraborty’s past during an exchange on the showThe remark quickly drew criticism from viewers who felt the conversation went too far.





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Mallika Sherawat criticised for bringing up Rhea Chakraborty’s past (PC: Twitter)





The Traitors Season 2 is already creating a buzz before its premiere with an intense exchange between Mallika Sherawat and Rhea ChakrabortyA recently released clip shows the two actors getting into a heated conversation after Rhea appears to defend another contestantThings take a sharper turn when Mallika brings up Rhea’s past and refers to her time in jailThe remark has triggered mixed reactions onlineWhile some viewers have praised Mallika for being bold and called her response “savage” others have criticised the comment for becoming too personalThe moment has now become one of the most discussed clips from the upcoming season.

What happened between Mallika and Rhea?

In the video Rhea appears to defend a contestant after he comments about Mallika’s “comeback”Rhea says, “I don’t think that was something so bad.” Mallika then questions the idea of calling something a comeback and turns the conversation towards Rhea’s own past.

Mallika says, “Oh, this is your comeback? Who is he to comment on that, Rhea? Is this game about comeback? I would also say, ‘Oh Rhea, you were in jailThis is the big comeback for you?’” Rhea looks visibly uncomfortable during the exchangeThe clip has since sparked a wider discussion about whether such personal remarks belong in a reality show built around strategy and confrontation.

Internet divided over Mallika’s comment

The reaction has not been one-sidedSome viewers felt Mallika’s response was fearless and entertainingA section of the audience called her “savage” and said her presence could make the new season more unpredictable.

Others strongly disagreedSeveral users described the remark as disrespectful and questioned why Rhea’s personal experience was brought into an argumentSome viewers said that using someone’s difficult past for entertainment goes beyond normal reality-show banterOne reaction called it “pathetic behaviour” while another said that personal issues should not be treated as a joke.

Why Rhea’s past became a talking point

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in 2020 in connection with a drug-related case following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her arrest and subsequent legal proceedings received extensive public attentionThe matter has remained a sensitive part of her public journeyThat history is now being mentioned again because of Mallika’s comment on The Traitors 2The clip has therefore generated reactions beyond the usual reality-show arguments.

What to expect from The Traitors Season 2

The new season returns with Karan Johar as host and features a large group of celebritiesContestants include Aaditya Kulshreshth, Abhishek Malhan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui and Parul Gulati.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri are also part of the lineupThe format divides players into Faithfuls and TraitorsThree contestants are secretly selected as Traitors while the Faithfuls must identify them before they are eliminatedThe Traitors 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 13.