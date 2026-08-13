Amber Enterprises India Limited



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Thursday, 13th August 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the re-appointment of MrPrakash Iyer as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five (5) consecutive years with effect from 19th September 2026, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company|SUBJECT: Appointment



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