



Axita Cotton Limited has submitted to the Exchange, Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.eWednesday, August 12, 2026, has inter-alia considered and approved the financial result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 and other Agendas as per the outcome of the Board meeting|SUBJECT: Outcome of Board Meeting







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