M3M Foundation Takes ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Forward with a Community-Led Green Movement in Gurugram



As the monsoon creates a crucial window for plantation and ecological regeneration, M3M Foundation is stepping up its green action across Gurugram, with its flagship environmental programme Sankalp set to commence a large-scale plantation drive tomorrow under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

















M3M Foundation planting over 1 lakh trees this monsoon taking forward ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’







The Foundation aims to plant 1 lakh+ trees, engaging 11 Panchayats across identified areas of Gurugram and Tauru Block with local communities, including locations in and around the Aravalli landscape.







The initiative will begin across Ghata, Kadarpur, Ullawas, Ramgarh, Bahrampur and Bailyawas, bringing local communities together around a shared vision for greener and more sustainable villagesLocal leaders Govardhan from Ghata, Satbir from Ullawas, Sanjeet from Kadarpur and Giriraj from Bahrampur are supporting the initiative and helping mobilise residents to participate in the plantation and take collective responsibility for the treesTheir involvement reflects Sankalp’s belief that lasting environmental change is strongest when it is led and nurtured at the community level.







The initiative is designed to make the most of the monsoon season while ensuring that plantation translates into sustained environmental actionCommunities and Panchayats will be mobilised not only to participate in planting but also to take responsibility for the subsequent care, protection and nurturing of the trees, creating a stronger foundation for their long-term survival.







The campaign builds on M3M Foundation’s experience of connecting environmental conservation with an emotional sense of responsibilityInspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, Sankalp introduced “Ek Ped Ghar Ke Bachche Ya Bachchi Ke Naam” across villages of Tauru Block in Nuh, HaryanaThe initiative encourages families to dedicate a tree to every son or daughter, creating an emotional bond between the family and the tree and encouraging them to nurture it as it grows.







Taking this philosophy forward, the new plantation drive will bring 11 Panchayats and communities together in a wider stewardship effort, extending responsibility beyond the day of plantation and making local participation central to sustaining the green cover created through the campaign.







DrPayal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, “The monsoon gives us the opportunity to put thousands of saplings into the ground, but the real responsibility begins once they are plantedA tree needs more than soil and rain, it needs people who are willing to care for it‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ has shown us the power of connecting environmental action with emotion, and through Sankalp we are turning that connection into community stewardshipWith 1 lakh+ trees being planted across 11 Panchayats in Gurugram, we want every sapling to have a story, a community behind it and the opportunity to grow into a lasting green legacyOur aim is not simply to plant more trees, but to inspire more people to take ownership of the environment around them.”







The initiative adds to the significant environmental footprint of Sankalp, which has facilitated the plantation of more than 6.7 lakh trees across six states, including over 1.70 lakh trees across 54 PanchayatsThe programme has also undertaken Miyawaki forests, orchard-based agroforestry, restoration of degraded landscapes, biodiversity enhancement and groundwater recharge, reflecting an integrated approach to ecological restoration.







The latest campaign will contribute to strengthening green cover across Gurugram while supporting the ecological landscape around the AravallisBy involving communities directly, it also seeks to foster everyday environmental stewardship and reinforce the principles of Mission LiFE and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.







With the monsoon planting season underway, 1 lakh+ trees targeted and 11 Panchayats across identified areas of Gurugram and coming together, M3M Foundation aims to turn a seasonal opportunity into a lasting environmental commitment, creating greener spaces today and communities that continue to nurture them tomorrow.







Through Sankalp, M3M Foundation believes that the strongest green legacy is one that communities plant, protect and pass on.







About M3M Foundation



M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environmentWith a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.