Manipal Hospital Broadway Launches Dedicated Aorta Clinic to Advance Early Detection and Complex Cardiac Care

Kolkata,August 2026: The human heart may beat tirelessly every day, but the largest artery carrying blood from it – the aorta, can develop conditions that remain silent until they become criticalWith cardiovascular disease continuing to pose a significant health burden in India, the need for early identification, risk assessment and specialised care has never been more importantAgainst this backdrop, Manipal Hospital Broadway has launched a dedicated Aorta Clinic, bringing together specialised expertise across cardiology, interventional cardiology and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery to create a comprehensive care pathway for patients with aortic and complex cardiovascular conditions.

The launch was announced at the Aorta & Cardiac Innovation Summit today, which brought together leading cardiac specialists to discuss innovations and evolving approaches in cardiovascular careThe summit featured DrSujoy Chatterjee, Head of the Department – Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery; DrArijit Ghosh, Head of the Department – Interventional Cardiology; DrKrishnendu Mukherjee, Head of the Department, Vascular Surgery; DrSubhasis Roy Chowdhury, Director-Cath Lab; DrRaja Nag, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology; DrAnindya Sarkar, Consultant – Cardiology; DrDebopom Goswami, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology and DrAshok Verma, Consultant- Cardio Anaesthesia from Manipal Hospital Broadway, who shared insights on the growing importance of early diagnosis, multidisciplinary management and advanced treatment options for complex heart and aortic conditions.

India’s cardiovascular disease burden makes such specialised and preventive approaches increasingly importantAccording to WHO India, cardiovascular diseases account for around 27% of deaths attributed to non-communicable diseases in the country, while CVDs account for 45% of deaths among people aged 40–69 yearsHypertension, one of the most important modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease, is estimated to affect around 220 million people in India, with only about 12% having their blood pressure under control, according to WHO IndiaThese figures underline the importance of moving beyond treatment after disease has progressed and strengthening early detection and preventive cardiovascular careThe newly launched Aorta Clinic at Manipal Hospital Broadway is designed to address this need through a dedicated, multidisciplinary approachThe clinic will focus on early detection, preventive cardiology, structural heart disease, complex cardiac surgery and a comprehensive heart failure programme, enabling patients to move seamlessly from risk assessment and diagnosis to appropriate intervention and long-term follow-upThe approach is particularly relevant for conditions involving the aorta, which may remain asymptomatic for considerable periods and can require highly specialised decision-making when intervention becomes necessary.

Complementing the Aorta Clinic, Manipal Hospital Broadway has introduced ‘Team Heart’, a commitment to comprehensive and holistic cardiac care, dedicated to providing a multidisciplinary approach to the management of complex structural and functional cardiac disordersThe Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) brings together Interventional Cardiologists and Cardiac Surgeons, alongside Cardiac Anaesthetists, Critical Care Specialists, Vascular Surgeons and Radiologists, enabling diverse clinical expertise to come together for well-rounded, pragmatic and personalised treatmentThis collaborative model aims to minimise gaps in care, broaden clinical perspectives and support more informed decision-making, recognising that in complex cardiac care, a collective clinical decision can often be more powerful than an individual opinionTeam Heart represents united expertise, comprehensive care and a stronger focus on better patient outcomes.

During the launch programme, DrSujoy Chatterjee, Head of the Department – Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Manipal Hospital Broadway, said, “Complex aortic conditions require more than just surgical expertise; they demand meticulous evaluation, timely decision-making and coordinated care across specialtiesAortic diseases are often silent and may present only when they have progressed to a catastrophic stage, when the risks associated with surgery are extremely high and, in some cases, patients may not even reach the operating tableThrough the Aorta Clinic, our aim is to identify aortic disease early, particularly among high-risk individuals, using highly trained specialists and cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and intervene before the condition reaches a critical or life-threatening stageThe clinic brings together specialised expertise, advanced diagnostics and multidisciplinary planning to ensure that patients with complex cardiac and aortic conditions are comprehensively evaluated and receive the most appropriate treatment strategy based on their individual clinical needs.”

DrSubhasis Roy Chowdhury, Director-Cath Lab, Manipal Hospital Broadway, added, “Early detection can make a significant difference in the management of cardiovascular conditionsSeveral diseases can remain silent for a long period, with patients becoming aware of the problem only when complications ariseWe aim to change this approach by encouraging timely health assessments, appropriate screening and early evaluation of patients who may be at riskBy identifying abnormalities at an earlier stage, we can initiate the right intervention or monitoring strategy before the condition progresses.”-

DrArijit Ghosh, Head of the Department – Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Broadway, emphasised, “Prevention needs to be at the centre of cardiovascular care, particularly in a country like India where the burden of heart disease continues to be significantA strong cardiology department places impatcful emphasis on understanding an individual’s cardiovascular risk profile, including factors such as hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol and lifestyleThrough preventive cardiology, our objective is to identify these risks early and provide patients with personalised guidance and appropriate medical management, so that we can prevent or delay the progression of cardiovascular disease.”

DrRaja Nag, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Broadway, shared, “Structural heart diseases often require highly specialised evaluation because every patient can present differently, and the treatment approach needs to be carefully individualisedThe Aorta Clinic brings together advanced diagnostic capabilities and expertise in interventional cardiology to evaluate patients with complex structural cardiac conditions and determine the most appropriate treatment pathwayWith advancements in catheter based and minimally invasive interventions, we are increasingly able to offer targeted treatment options to patients who may previously have required more extensive procedures.”

DrAnindya Sarkar, Consultant – Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Broadway, said, “Heart failure requires continuous and comprehensive management rather than a one-time interventionOur Heart Failure Programme is designed to provide patients with a structured continuum of care, beginning with accurate diagnosis and optimisation of treatment and extending to regular monitoring and long-term managementBy bringing together clinical expertise, risk-factor management and appropriate advanced therapies, we aim to improve quality of life, reduce the risk of recurrent hospitalisations and help patients manage their condition more effectively over the long term.

The Aorta & Cardiac Innovation Summit highlighted the evolving landscape of cardiovascular care, emphasising early diagnosis, prevention, advanced technology and multidisciplinary management to improve patient outcomesWith the launch of the Aorta Clinic, Manipal Hospital Broadway further strengthens its specialised cardiovascular care in Kolkata, offering patients an integrated pathway for early detection, timely intervention and long-term management of aortic and complex cardiac conditions.