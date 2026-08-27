Oriental Aromatics Limited



Oriental Aromatics Limited has informed the Exchange about Receipt of Show cause cum Demand Notice|SUBJECT: Pendency of Litigation(s)/dispute(s) or the outcome impacting the Company



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