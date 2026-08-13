Project Serotonin Unveils Ready-to-Deploy Preventive Healthcare Platform for Hospitals and Clinics



Project Serotonin (www.projectserotonin.com) announced the launch of its tenth-generation Preventive Health Platform and Precision Health OS, at the recently concluded RISE for Healthy Aging, the Longevity India Conference held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), BengaluruThe Platform is designed to enable large hospitals, multispecialty hospitals, clinic networks, and longevity centers to deliver continuous, personalized preventive care by integrating fragmented health information into actionable precision interventions and measurable outcomes.

















Preventive Health Platform & Precision Health OS







Project Serotonin’s Preventive Health Platform offers modular, ready-to-deploy infrastructure to operationalize preventive care at scaleIt creates a connective layer that brings diagnostics, genomics, blood biomarkers, wearable data, clinical records, and practitioner insight into one model of careIt helps healthcare institutions move beyond isolated interventions toward a coordinated approach that supports individuals before disease progresses rather than after its onset.







The Platform has been designed to complement existing healthcare infrastructure, not compete with itHospitals and clinics continue to practice medicine through their established clinical pathways, while Project Serotonin adds a structured prevention layer supporting risk stratification, protocol design, patient engagement, monitoring, and behavior change, without asking clinicians to change how they practice or hospitals to trade treatment revenue for prevention.







The need for change has become increasingly evidentAccording to the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases account for nearly 75 percent of all deaths globallyIn India, where non-communicable diseases often present three to ten years earlier than in developed nations and multimorbidity has increased dramatically over the past three decades, a recent EY–FICCI assessment concluded that appropriate preventive interventions could reduce hospitalizations by 20 to 30 percent.







Advances in genomics, blood biomarkers, imaging, wearable technologies, and artificial intelligence have significantly expanded the volume and diversity of health information available to cliniciansYet most healthcare institutions continue to use these datasets in isolation, limiting their ability to build a longitudinal understanding of an individual’s health and leaving preventive care fragmented and difficult to scale.







At the core of the Platform is Project Serotonin’s proprietary Precision Health OS, an orchestration engine that evaluates each individual’s genetic predispositions, biomarker trajectories, wearable trends, lifestyle patterns, pharmacogenetic considerations, and clinical history as one unified health profileThe Precision Health OS incorporates safeguards for contraindications, interactions, and escalation pathways, alongside anonymization, encryption, and role-based access controls.







This intelligence is translated into the SRTN Precision Daily Operating System (SRTN-pDOS), an individualized care framework that converts complex biological information into structured, practitioner-guided protocols across two care formats: foundational preventive care and therapy-adjunct protocols addressing specific health areas such as gut and cardiovascular health.







These SRTN precision protocols draw on an evidence base of more than 44,000 stratified clinical studies and have been refined through real-world pilotsThey span nutrition, supplementation, physical activity, sleep, stress management, and other modifiable health behaviorsRecommendations are delivered through the SRTN App and supported by care concierge teams and health coaches who help individuals sustain adherence over timeWHO evidence has documented adherence rates as low as 28 percent for some regular preventive therapies in developed countries, underscoring the challenge of sustaining long-term engagementProject Serotonin’s engagement architecture is designed to address this gap.







“We are at an inflection point in human healthProject Serotonin is built for the Medicine 4.0 era, which is defined not by how much data we collect, but by how intelligently we connect it,” said Dr Ashwat Visvanathan (PhD), Head – Partnerships and User Outcomes, Project Serotonin“Healthcare has invested heavily in digitizing records and expanding diagnosticsThe next frontier is enabling a continuous understanding of every individualWe built Project Serotonin to help healthcare providers move from episodic treatment to plug-and-play precision prevention, without disrupting the systems and clinical expertise they already have.”







The Platform connects twelve integrated systems that have traditionally functioned in isolation, from diagnostics, genomics, and wearable intelligence to a clinician console, Rx Intelligence screened against more than 2,600 drugs, patient engagement, fulfillment, adherence coaching, and operational managementInstitutions can deploy the complete Platform or adopt modular capabilities, determining their own pace and scope of adoption.







About Project Serotonin



Project Serotonin is a preventive health technology company based in San Francisco and Bengaluru, India, with the conviction that peak health can be achieved through precision science and technologyBuilt over ten years of R&D, the company offers a ready-to-deploy, tenth-generation Preventive Health Platform with a proprietary Precision Health OS, powered by deep-learning algorithms that integrate genetics, blood biomarkers, nutrition, lifestyle, wearable data, and behavioral metrics.







The company conducts extensive real-world pilots for every protocol before release and continuously optimizes outcomes for individual usersIts multidisciplinary team of scientists and engineers has invested more than 300,000 hours in research and development spanning micronutrient quantification, formulations, dosages, frequency, combinations, exercise, sleep, fasting, diet, and lifestyle protocols.Project Serotonin’s mission is to make measurable, personalized preventive health accessible to millions through trusted health and wellness partners.