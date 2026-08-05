Seafood Expo Asia & Seafood Processing Asia Draws First-Time Exhibitors from Four Continents



Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia, organized by Diversified, will take place 2–4 September 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in SingaporeSeafood suppliers from around the world and across the supply chain will converge to debut products, build relationships and learn about the industry’s most timely opportunities and challengesFirst-time exhibitors and new national and regional pavilions spanning four continents signal the importance of the event in positioning them strategically at the center of Asia’s growing marketplace.

















Courtesy of Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia







“Seafood Expo Asia is an important platform for the B.CDive Fisheries to continue to strengthen our relationships with buyers across Southeast Asia,” said Lawrence Anderson, Director of Pacific Sea Cucumber and Urchin Harvesters Associations (Canada)“It’s an excellent platform to showcase our sustainably harvested premium quality seafood products.”







New Regional and National Pavilions Demonstrating Global Influence



New regional and national pavilions with a growing number of companies will take advantage of the growing demand for seafood across Asia and connect suppliers across the supply chain with buyers in AsiaNew pavilions to this year’s event include British Columbia Government (Canada), Jeju Technopark (South Korea), Ministero dell’Agricoltura della Sovranità Alimentare e delle Foreste (MASAF) (Italy) and The French Chamber of Commerce Singapore (France/Singapore).







Returning pavilions include Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (United States), Beijing Yinqicheng International Exhibition Co., Ltd(China), CAPPMA (China), Dalian Huihetong Exhibition & Display Co., Ltd (China), Food Export USA – Northeast (United States), Hainan Fuchang Exhibition Service Co., Ltd (China), Japan Farmed Fish Export Association (Japan), Kochi Seafood Export Promotion Association (Japan), National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives (South Korea), Seafood Industries Association Singapore (Singapore), Southern United States Trade Association – SUSTA (United States) and Valuedshow Management LLC (China).







New Exhibitors From Around the World



Beyond pavilions, first-time exhibitors are arriving from Ecuador, Chile, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and China, adding new voices, products and solutions to the exhibit hallBlumar Asia Ltd, the Asia arm of Chile’s Blumar, will exhibit fresh and frozen Chilean Atlantic salmon alongside its jack mackerel and fishmeal linesJeju Technopark, a South Korean government-backed research and innovation center, develops smart land-based aquaculture technology for seaweed and laver cultivation using Jeju Island’s mineral-rich lava seawaterXinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co., Ltdfarms salmon and trout at a base fed by glacial water in the Tianshan Mountains and holds BRC Global Food Safety and NSF antibiotic-free product certificationsFoodman Optoelectronic (Zhongshan) Co., Ltdspecializes in food safety and quality-control equipment for seafood processing, including X-ray inspection systems that detect fish bones and foreign objects on the line.







From Ocean to Table: A Full Supply Chain Event



Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia is deliberately designed to reflect the full breath of the seafood industryAlongside the new exhibitors, returning participants include AquaChile, Austral Fisheries, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Marennes Oleron Oyster PGI and Omarsa S.A., among othersProcessing equipment and solutions companies — including BAADER, Gucheng Shouan New Material Technology, Guy Cotten and Silikal GmbH — ensure that buyers sourcing automation, packaging, cold chain and aquaculture infrastructure reach their business goals in one location.







The 2026 exhibit hall will feature all types of seafood products — fresh, frozen, canned, preserved, value-added, processed and packaged — alongside solutions spanning processing and automation, aquaculture systems, cold chain infrastructure and advanced packagingThis full-spectrum lineup means that a hotel procurement manager, a supermarket buyer, a processing plant manager and a hatchery operator can each attend the same event and leave with new suppliers and new partnerships.







Business Matchmaking, New Products and Educational Opportunities



Beyond the exhibit hall, the event delivers a full program of business opportunitiesQualified high-volume importers and retail/foodservice buyers can participate in the Business Matchmaking Program, which facilitates structured, pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with exhibiting suppliersThe Seafood Excellence Asia Awards, the expo’s product competition, celebrates the best new seafood products on the market, giving innovative suppliers direct visibility with buyers and press at an evening reception.







An educational conference will bring together industry leaders to address seafood consumption trends and market outlook, AI in the supply chain, sustainability certification, RAS fish farming, processing trends across Asia and moreRounding out the experience, live culinary demonstrations and open product tastings will bring seafood to life on the event floor, connecting buyers directly with the products they are sourcing.







Learn More & Register to Attend



Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia, find information on the conference program and other special events, and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.







To register as media/press, please visit the press center.







About Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia



Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia is a trade event where buyers from across Asia and industry suppliers from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian marketThe event is produced by Diversified and takes place annually in AsiaSeafoodSource is the exposition’s official media covering industry news year-round.







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About Diversified



Diversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and growThe company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and moreThe company’s global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia and SeafoodSource.comEstablished in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United KingdomDiversified is a third-generation, family-owned businessFor more information, visit: www.divcom.com.