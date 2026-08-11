

The classic franchise rivalry between Super Giants and Sunrisers takes centre stage on August 11 at 6:30 PM at Old Trafford for Match 30 of The HundredParimatch’s Chief Cricket Analyst Jonty Rhodes believes that with playoff qualifications on the line, the intensity in both camps is going to be sky-high.

















Super Giants vs Sunrisers: Jonty Rhodes Predicts Winner in Match 30







Old Trafford is known for extra pace and bounce, so the pacers who nail those hard lengths early are going to dominate the power set.







“For the batters, their power alone isn’t enough on these big boundariesYou need smart placement, quick running between the wickets, and the composure to absorb pressure in those middle overs,” Rhodes notes.







Jonty Rhodes thinks that players must force errors from the opponent.







“So, where does this game get won? Body language and field pressure,” Rhodes says“The team that creates panic in the inner ring and cuts off those boundaries will break the opposition.”







Currently, both squads are tied on points in the table, making this match crucial for securing a top-three playoff spotAs The Hundred reaches its decisive stages, both franchises are eager to reach the finals after missing out on the trophy in recent seasons, adding extra stakes to this clash.







For more exclusive predictions from Jonty Rhodes, follow Parimatch’s official social media channels for regular match analysis and expert insights.







Contributed by– Chief Cricket Analyst, Jonty Rhodes