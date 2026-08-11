Ganpati Festival: Konkan Railways plans to run 254 special trains, to operate on THESE routes

As many as 246 of the 254 special trains would be operated in coordination with the Central Railway on various routes between September 11 and 27, KRCL Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge told reporters at Margao in South Goa.





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New Delhi: With an aim to meet the heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming Ganpati festival, the Konkan Railways has announced 254 special trainsThe authorities have arranged the special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers visiting their hometowns and other destinations during the festival, which will begin with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14.

It is important to note that as many as 246 of the 254 special trains would be operated in coordination with the Central Railway on various routes between September 11 and 27, KRCL Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge told reporters at Margao in South Goa.

Here are some of the key details:

These trains will be run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Sawantwadi, Ratnagiri, Madgaon and Mangaluru

The trains will also run on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ratnagiri, LTT-Madgaon, LTT-Mangaluru, Pune-Ratnagiri and Pune-Sawantwadi routes

The services would operate on different dates, and passengers should check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or the Konkan Railway app for the exact dates and timings

Eight additional special trains, to be operated in coordination with the Western Railway

These trains will originate from stations including Bandra Terminus (Mumbai), Vadodara (Gujarat), Vishvamitri (Gujarat), Bhusawal (Maharashtra) and Valsad (Gujarat).

Bookings for all the special trains have commenced.

“I request passengers to go ahead and book tickets on these special trains rather than depending on the regular trains being run by Konkan Railway, so that they can travel comfortably,” Ghatge said.