4 suffocate to death after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Bihar’s Gaya district.



“The news of the death of four people due to exposure to poisonous gas in a well in Karamauni village of Dobhi bl





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Gaya toxic gas accident- Representational AI image





4 suffocate to death after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Bihar’s Gaya district.

“The news of the death of four people due to exposure to poisonous gas in a well in Karamauni village of Dobhi block in Gaya is extremely heartbreakingMy deepest condolences are with the bereaved family members in this irreparable lossMay God grant place to the departed souls at His sacred feet and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken families to bear this unbearable sorrow.

Instructions have been issued to immediately provide a solatium of ₹4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased and to extend all possible assistance to the affected familiesThe government stands in full empathy with the affected families during this difficult time”, Bihar CM said.