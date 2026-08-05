Birth, Death Certificates: Government tightens rules, delayed applications face legal checks

The government has changed the procedure for birth and death registrations after Parliament passed the “Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026” during the Monsoon Session.





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Birth and death certificates hold legal importance, as family members often need them for bank procedures, inheritance claims and ownership-related mattersRepresentational image





Birth and death certificates play a crucial role in people’s livesA birth certificate is often the first official identity document of a child and helps in availing benefits related to education and government schemesA death certificate is equally important as it is required for completing various legal and official procedures after someone’s death.

Birth and death certificates hold legal importance, as family members often need them for bank procedures, inheritance claims and ownership-related mattersThe process for registering these certificates has now been updated after Parliament passed the ‘Birth and Death Registration (Amendment) Bill 2026’ during the Monsoon Session.

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After being passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the “Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026” has brought changes to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969The new provisions revise the rules related to birth and death certificate issuance.

What are the changes in birth and death registration?

The revised rules are primarily aimed at cases where birth and death registrations are delayedThese changes apply to those who fail to complete the registration process on time, with two key updates introduced.

The new provision makes delayed registrations stricterIf information about a birth or death is submitted after one year but within two years, the process can proceed only after an inquiry and approval from the DM, ADM, or an authorised Executive Magistrate.

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The revised rules state that cases where birth or death information is submitted after two years will need an order from a First Class Judicial Magistrate before registration can be completedIn such cases, applicants will have to seek court verification.

What did the government say in Parliament?

According to the government, the new rules aim to discourage delayed registrations and prevent the misuse of birth and death certificates for creating fake identitiesIt informed Parliament that some certificates had been obtained using false names and ages, which affected the identification of citizens under government schemes and contributed to fraudulent voting.

Authorities have advised citizens to report births and deaths promptly to the Municipal Corporation or Gram PanchayatAny delay beyond the deadline may make the process more complicated and require additional visits to offices or even courts.