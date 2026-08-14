Census 2027: From caste, COVID vaccination to ID proofs, Centre notifies 40 questions
Revolutionary taking place
Census 2027: From caste, COVID vaccination to ID proofs, Centre notifies 40 questions
Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab, has hosted in the AIKosh University Engagement Programme (UEP) under the Government of India’s ambitious…
Ram Temple Donation Case: Amid an inquiry into stolen donations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust launched new surveillance…
Celebrating Kolkata’s everlasting love for biryani while marking its iconic 85th anniversary, Shiraz Golden Restaurant successfully hosted the Grand Finale of ‘The Biryani…