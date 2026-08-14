Assam Floods: Death toll reaches 104 with over 78,000 people affected

As many as 104 lives have been lost in the Assam floods so far this year while more than 78,000 others have been displaced from their landFlood waters continued to affect 20 revenue circles and 313 villages across Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Hojai, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts.





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Floodwaters inundate the street in Rukminigaon amid a flood-like situation in GuwahatiANI





The flood death toll in Assam has reached 104 after another fatality was reported on FridayMore than 78,000 people are now affected by the deluge, according to the latest official bulletin.

The number of flood-affected districts remained unchanged at seven, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) saidOne death was reported from Sivasagar district in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in this year’s floods to 104.

Flood waters continued to affect 20 revenue circles and 313 villages across Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Hojai, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districtsGolaghat was the worst-hit district with 30,778 people affected, followed by Nagaon with 26,292 and Sivasagar with 12,480On Thursday, around 77,500 people were affected across the seven districts.

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The administration was operating 31 relief camps, where more than 5,000 displaced people had taken shelterAnother 37 relief distribution centres were also functioningA total of 8,268.71 hectares of crop area remained submerged, while 42,105 animals were affected, the bulletin saidFlood-related damage to infrastructure, including houses, roads and bridges, was also reported from the affected areas, it added.

Will Assam receive widespread rainfall till August 18?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, from August 12 to 18“Isolated thunderstorms & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 12th-16th August,” IMD stated.

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 12th-14th August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 12th-18th August with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 15th-18th August,” IMD stated.

Assam CM allocates funds

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that the well-being of our children must never be compromised by a natural calamityHe announced the allocation of Rs 11.3 crore for the restoration of all flood-affected Anganwadi centres across four districtsSarma said the government would ensure their swift restoration and provide children with safe spaces to learn, grow and develop.

Also Read | Assam floods turn deadlier: Toll reaches 100, 1.4 lakh people affected

Further, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced Rs 10 crore assistance for flood-struck AssamHe said that the funds will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s relief fund“Assam’s situation is not good due to floodsThis time West Bengal is trying to help them financiallySo we have decided to give Rs 10 crore from the CM fund to help Assam,” Adhikari said in the Assembly on WednesdayThis comes after the Assam government said that the death toll, as of August 12, has risen to 103.