A constable’s wife died by suicide using her husband’s service rifle at their rented home in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Friday.





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UP shocker: Police constable’s wife shoots herself with husband’s service rifle and then…

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Saharanpur: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a constable’s 32-year-old wife shot herself dead using her husband’s service rifle in the Saharanpur district on FridayThe victim shot herself at their rented home in Saharanpur district when her husband, Constable Tinku Singh, was taking a bathAccording to Sadar Bazar SHO Chandrasen Saini, Savita shot herself when her husband, Constable Tinku Singh, was taking a bathShe shot herself on the right side of her neck, resulting in her death on the spot.

Residents of the area gathered outside their home after hearing the gunshot.

Tinku Singh, who is currently posted with the Mining Department, had been living with his wife and two minor daughters as tenants in a rented house in the Haqiqat Nagar area for about two yearsBoth the children aged between five and threeThe house was owned by Manish Kumar.

After receiving the distress call, Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan Singh and his team arrived at the scene and took the body of the victim into their possession.

The police have initiated a probe and are investigating the case from all possible angles, such as family disputes, mental stress, domestic violence and dowry harassment, behind Savita’s action.

Officers are questioning Tinku Singh as well as the neighbours and the landlord, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Investigators have also questioned constable Tinku Singh, neighbours and the landlord in order to know the actual cause behind Savita’s death.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.