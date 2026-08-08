Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Teej Festival at Dilli Haat

Several cultural programmes, competitions and traditional events are being organised as part of the two-day festival.





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Delhi CM Rekha GuptaFile Image/PTI





Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the Teej Mahotsav at Delhi Haat, INA, celebrating the vibrant traditions, folk culture and the spirit of Nari Shakti.

From mehendi, bindi and rangoli competitions to Teej Queen, traditional handicrafts, handlooms, food and family-friendly activities, the festival brings together culture, creativity and celebration under one roof.

Through such platforms, Delhi is not only preserving its rich cultural heritage but also creating greater opportunities for artisans, craftspeople and local entrepreneurs.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai, Managing Director Sunil Anchipakka, and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

What is the Teej festival?

Teej is a popular Hindu festival, especially celebrated by women in parts of North and West India and NepalThe festival is associated with Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and is traditionally seen as a celebration of marital love, devotion and the arrival of the monsoon.

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There are several Teej festivals, including Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej, each observed on different dates and with its own customsAmong these, Hariyali Teej is widely celebrated in states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar.

During Teej, women often dress in colourful traditional clothes, apply mehendi, wear jewellery and gather with family and friendsMany observe a fast and offer prayers to Goddess Parvati, seeking marital happiness, the well-being of their husbands and prosperity for their familiesUnmarried women may also observe the festival while praying for a suitable life partner.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana receives 5.14 lakh registrations in seven days: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has received over 5.14 lakh registrations within seven days of its launch, with more than 2.18 lakh applications finally submitted so far, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The scheme, launched on August 1, provides financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women, according to the Delhi government.

Gupta described the response to the scheme as unprecedented, saying the number of registrations reflected the women’s trust in the initiative to provide financial support and promote savings.

As of Saturday afternoon, 5,14,460 women had registered under the scheme, while 2,18,728 applications had been finally submitted, according to data shared by the chief minister’s office.