US Vice President JD Vance calls PM Modi, discusses strategic, deepening India-US relations

PM Modi posted on X: “Received a phone call from US Vice President JD VanceWe discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areasWarmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family@VP @JDVance.”
Published: August 8, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
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New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra ModiThe two leaders discussed new avenues to further deepen and strengthen India-US strategic ties.
PM Modi posted on X: “Received a phone call from US Vice President JD VanceWe discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areasWarmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family@VP @JDVance.”
Received a phone call from US Vice President JD VanceWe discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.
Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family.…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2026