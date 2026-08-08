US Vice President JD Vance calls PM Modi, discusses strategic, deepening India-US relations

PM Modi posted on X: “Received a phone call from US Vice President JD VanceWe discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areasWarmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family@VP @JDVance.”





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New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra ModiThe two leaders discussed new avenues to further deepen and strengthen India-US strategic ties.

PM Modi posted on X: “Received a phone call from US Vice President JD VanceWe discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areasWarmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family@VP @JDVance.”