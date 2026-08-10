‘Do not be misled; no guilty party will be spared’: CM Hemant Soren on student protest

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his gratitude to the police and administration for discharging their duties with sensitivity and restraint during the student protestThe Chief Minister appealed to the youth not to be misled by anyone, assuring them that no matter who is at fault, they will not be spared.





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New Delhi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his gratitude to the police and administration for discharging their duties with sensitivity and restraint during the student protestThe Chief Minister appealed to the youth not to be misled by anyone, assuring them that no matter who is at fault, they will not be spared.

CM praises the display of sensitivity and restraint

The Chief Minister stated on social media, “I thank all the officers and personnel of the administration and police for handling the situation with restraint, sensitivity, and a strong sense of responsibility during today’s student protest.”

आज के छात्र आंदोलन के दौरान संयम, संवेदनशीलता और पूरी जिम्मेदारी के साथ स्थिति को संभालने के लिए प्रशासन और पुलिस के सभी अधिकारियों एवं जवानों का मैं धन्यवाद करता हूं। मेरे प्यारे युवा साथियों, आपने अपनी मांगों को लेकर शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से अपनी आवाज़ उठाई। लोकतंत्र में अपनी बात… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 10, 2026

‘Respecting voices is the government’s responsibility’

The Chief Minister told the students that they had raised their demands peacefullyIn a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views, and it is the government’s responsibility to respect their voicesHe mentioned that the state government has listened to the studentsSenior ministers have been in constant dialogue with them, and he assures everyone that action regarding their demands will be taken with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

‘No matter who is guilty, no one will be spared’

CM Hemant Soren stated that over the past few days, it has been evident that the government has not spared anyone found guiltyThe government’s clear objective is to rectify systemic flaws so that no student faces hardship in the future.

‘Student participation is crucial for change’

The Chief Minister said the government aims to make the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure, and accountableStudent participation is vital to this transformationThe government strives to ensure that Jharkhand does not merely discuss problems but sets a new precedent by offering solutions.

‘Attempts to vitiate the atmosphere for political gain’

He acknowledged that amidst their peaceful protest, certain members of the opposition attempted to disrupt the atmosphere and mislead the students for political gainHe appealed to students not to be swayed by any such political narrative“Students and the youth are the future of JharkhandIt is the government’s responsibility not to ignore their voices, but to listen to them and address their issues.”