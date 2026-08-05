IMD weather forecast August 6: Delhi to receive heavy rainfall; Showers predicted in Kerala, Goa, MP

The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall across multiple states on August 6Delhi, Uttarakhand, Odisha and several other areas are likely to receive heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms.





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Heavy rain is set to lash across several parts of the country on August 6file image/PTI





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast another round of widespread monsoon rain across much of the country on August 6, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several states across north, east, west and south India.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gangetic West BengalMeanwhile, heavy rain is also likely in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

Widespread rain

The weather department said the monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar to Mizoram, passing through Rohtak, Shahjahanpur, Sultanpur, Gaya and Bankura along the way.

According to the IMD, a combination of active monsoon conditions, cyclonic circulations over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Northeast India, and a western disturbance is set to bring more intense rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD issues yellow alert – check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Will Delhi-NCR witness another wet day?

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are on alert as the weather department forecasts heavy rainfallCloudy weather is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR, with intermittent rain spells likely during the dayWhile commuters may face waterlogging and traffic jams, the rainfall is expected to provide relief from the ongoing humidity.

Thunderstorm expected in Bihar, Jharkhand

Bihar is likely to continue experiencing active monsoon conditions, with heavy rain forecast across several districts, mainly in the north and central areasThe state may also see thunderstorms and lightningJharkhand is expected to receive spells of heavy rainfall, especially in Ranchi and nearby central and southern regions, which could lead to waterlogging and travel disruptions in rural areas.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

Heavy rain warning for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning are expected in both eastern and western Uttar PradeshResidents have been advised to remain cautious and avoid venturing into open areas when the weather turns severe.