The Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s mind game turns the tables as THESE four contestants get eliminated

The competition on The Alliance reached a crucial stage as a strategic move changed the dynamics inside the gameWith four contestants eliminated, the remaining players now face an intense battle for a place in the upcoming rounds.





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Kushal Tandon secures semi-final spot after strategic move (PC: Twitter)





The competition in The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, has entered its most challenging phase as contestants fight to secure their place in the semi-finalsWith the finale approaching, every decision inside the game has become important and friendships are being testedThe latest episode brought a major twist as players faced an unpredictable Traitors task that changed the entire equationWhile several contestants struggled to protect their positions, Kushal Tandon surprised everyone with his strategy and smart gameplayHis calculated move helped him secure a semi-final spot while leading to the exit of four other contestants from the show.

Kushal Tandon wins Traitors task and secures semi-final position

The biggest highlight of the episode was the introduction of the Traitors task which brought a new challenge for the remaining contestantsThe task required players to identify the hidden Traitor among themAccording to the rules, if the Traitor managed to stay undiscovered until the end, they would directly earn a place in the semi-finals while another contestant would be removed from the competition.

Before the challenge started, Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar planned their strategy and created secret signals to execute their game planUnder the supervision of Kunal Kemmu, contestants including Sohail Khan, Bali, Agu Stanley, Arsalan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh participated in the task.

As the game progressed, the contestants suspected Bali to be the Traitor after Zaid Darbar was eliminated from the headquartersHowever, the biggest surprise came when Kushal’s secret identity was revealedHis convincing performance helped him win the challenge and secure his position in the semi-finals.

Sohail Khan, Arsalan Goni and two others eliminated from the show

Kushal’s victory resulted in a major shake-up inside The AllianceFollowing the completion of the Traitors task, Agu Stanley, Arsalan Goni, Sohail Khan and Vanshaj Singh were eliminated from the gameTheir exits changed the competition completely as only a few contestants remained in the race for the finale.

Before this dramatic twist, the episode also witnessed difficult elimination decisionsThe System Alert gave both Kings and Warriors alliances the responsibility of selecting contestants for the semi-final stageHowever, since both groups failed to reach a final agreement, Ace Aly Goni was given the power to make the decision.

Aly selected Ruhee Dosani from the Kings’ alliance as the second semi-finalistThe episode also saw Daisy Shah’s emotional exit after the alliance failed to reach a unanimous decision regarding elimination.

This was the moment of the season with the hero type BGM Winner of alliance maybe some one else but they declared fans winner is KT Not only that #KushalTandon single handedly ended whole anti Kushal gang pic.twitter.com/V08fczYFeQ — CASPIAN (@thecaspiansk) August 5, 2026

Semi-finalists of The Alliance revealed

After the latest eliminations, the semi-final lineup of The Alliance has been confirmedAly Goni has already secured his place in the finale while Mini Mathur, Niti Taylor, Kushal Tandon and Ruhee Dosani will compete for the remaining spots.

The upcoming semi-final rounds are expected to be tougher as contestants will have to depend on both their performance and strategyMini Mathur gained an advantage in the first semi-final task and selected Kushal Tandon as her opponentMeanwhile, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani will compete against each other for the next spot.

The Alliance finale release date

With the competition nearing its conclusion, the grand finale of The Alliance is scheduled to release on Friday, August 7, 2026The final episode will decide the winner after weeks of challenges, alliances and unexpected twistsNew episodes of The Alliance stream daily at 12 PM on Prime Video.