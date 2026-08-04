Ariana Grande breaks her silence after announcing career break, amid concerns about her health and public scrutiny: 'Negativity was ruining...'

Ariana Grande has spoken publicly for the first time after announcing a break from the spotlight, addressing fan concerns, online scrutiny, and why she believes taking time away is the right decision.





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Ariana Grande (PC: Twitter)





Ariana Grande has shared her first heartfelt message since revealing that she plans to step away from public-facing work after her current Eternal Sunshine tourThe announcement sparked widespread conversation online, with many fans expressing concern about her health and wellbeingWhile rumours and speculation have continued to circulate, the singer has now chosen to speak directly to her audience, offering reassurance and explaining why taking a break feels like the right decision at this stage of her lifeHer emotional words have been met with an outpouring of support, as fans praise her for putting her wellbeing first.

Ariana Grande to take a career break: “It is something that I had decided to plan”

During a recent concert in Chicago, Ariana Grande addressed the audience with an emotional speech, saying that taking a break should not be seen as something unusualShe reminded fans that everyone, regardless of their profession, sometimes needs time to rest and recharge.

The singer explained that her decision had been carefully considered and was not a reaction to recent headlines or online criticismInstead, she described it as a personal choice after an incredibly busy period of touring and workGrande also thanked fans for the love they have shown throughout the tour, adding that performing for them has been one of the happiest experiences of her career.

She said, “Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion. So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so muchThe announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing.”

Ariana Grande’s shares an message for fans after announcing hiatus

The pop singer further shared a message for her fans and said, “It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered placeAnd I want you to know many things can be true at the same timeI want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the fuck oppositeHonestly, this is not what that isAnd I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same timeYes, boundaries, they need to be setHuman beings can need a break sometimesAnd also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”

She continued, “No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we shareThe rest of that shit is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry itI need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you and this tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”

Ariana Grande to step away from public life

Ariana Grande’s announcement comes after months of intense discussion about her appearance, with many social media users expressing concern over her health especially after the release of her new song PetalHer representatives have stressed that the decision to step back is linked to the relentless public scrutiny she has faced rather than any confirmed medical issue. Ariana Grande’s representative told People Magazine, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.” They further shared, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutinyThis tour has been a beautiful experience for herShe loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The singer has previously spoken about the dangers of commenting on other people’s bodies, urging people to be more thoughtful before making assumptions about someone’s healthHer team has also reiterated that she intends to finish her tour before taking a well-earned break from public appearances.

What’s next for Ariana Grande?

Alongside her planned break from the spotlight, Ariana Grande has also withdrawn from the upcoming West End production of Sunday in the Park with GeorgeProducers of the show have publicly supported her decision, saying they fully understand her need to prioritise herself.

Although she will be stepping away from public events for a while, Grande is still expected to complete the remaining dates of her Eternal Sunshine tour before taking time outAriana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour will end on September 1, 2026, at the O2 Arena in London.