Independence Day 2026: Delhi Police on high alert, prohibits kite flying until August 16, imposes section 163

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in parts of Delhi on August 13 in view of the full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, with several key roads closed and commercial vehicles and buses diverted, according to a traffic advisory.





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Independence Day 2026





New Delhi: The Central District DCP has imposed Section 163 to strengthen security arrangements in view of the Independence Day celebrationsAs per the order, flying kites or any kind of aerial objects has been completely prohibited at or around venues hosting Independence Day events and areas where public gatherings are being heldThe order, issued by DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh, aims to ensure the safety of dignitaries, participants, and the general public during the celebrations.

According to the police, kite flying and other aerial objects could potentially lead to security breaches and pose a threat to public safetyNo person will be allowed to undertake any such activity without prior permission from the competent authority if it could disturb law and order, cause inconvenience to the general public, or pose a hindrance to security.

Here are some of the key details:

Kite flying and the flying of other aerial objects will be completely prohibited around all event venues.

No flying objects will be allowed in public gatherings falling under the jurisdiction of Central Delhi district.

The order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until August 16.

Anyone violating the order will face strict legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The district police have directed all citizens, institutions, and event organisers to strictly follow the security guidelines.

All Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) in Central Delhi district have been instructed to ensure 100 percent compliance with the order in their respective areas.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi on August 13 for Independence Day full-dress rehearsal

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in parts of Delhi on August 13 in view of the full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, with several key roads closed and commercial vehicles and buses diverted, according to a traffic advisoryThe rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony, to be held at the Red Fort on August 15, will be conducted on August 13The restrictions have been put in place for security and traffic management around the Red Fort.

According to the advisory, roads around the Red Fort will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 13Only vehicles carrying valid rehearsal labels will be permitted on these stretches.

The affected roads include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT.