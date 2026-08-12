Jharkhand protest: Deadlock persists over two key demands as students stir enters Day 20

As the student agitation in Ranchi enters its 20th day, the deadlock between protesting job aspirants and the Jharkhand government remains unresolved over core demands.





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Jharkhand Protest- File image





Jharkhand protest: In a significant development amid the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand demanding examination reforms in the state, the student agitation in Ranchi reached its 20th consecutive day on Wednesday as deadlock between protesters and the government persistedDespite an Assembly gherao, police intervention and multiple rounds of negotiations, talks have yielded no breakthroughHere are all the details you need to know about the recent status of Jharkhand protest over alleged recruitment exam irregularities and their demands.

What are the demands of Jharkhand protestors?

At the heart of the stalemate are two core demands from the protesters, with consensus lacking on both:

Cancellation of the 2024 JSSC-CGL Exam: Demonstrators are demanding the entire examination be annulledThe government remains hesitant as over 2,000 candidates selected through this exam have already been appointed and are actively serving in various state departments.

Unresolved Second Demand: Negotiations remain stalled on the protesters’ second primary issue, further preventing any resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The state government argues that cancelling the examination at this stage would be impracticalIt points out that allegations of irregularities have already been examined, and the matter has undergone judicial scrutiny at both the Jharkhand High Court and the Supreme Court.

Also read: Jharkhand CM Soren breaks silence on Ranchi student protest, says ‘protesters will be reassured’

According to the government, the recruitment process proceeded only after court orders cleared the way for appointmentsOfficials also said that the state CID is investigating the complaints related to the examinationHowever, student groups have questioned the impartiality and quality of the probeThey allege that the CID failed to present sufficient evidence regarding the alleged irregularities before the courts, thereby allowing the recruitment process to move forwardThe protesters have also cited the arrest of Abhay Tiwari, linked to the examination outsourcing agency TDAPL, as a key basis for their allegations.

According to the students, Tiwari was employed as a marketing manager with the agency and was later selected for the post of Block Supply Officer through the same examinationThey argue that his arrest raises serious questions about the integrity of the recruitment processHowever, legal experts note that an arrest by itself does not constitute judicial proof of large-scale irregularities or automatically justify cancellation of an examination.

(With inputs from agencies)