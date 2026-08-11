Karnataka Food Safety Alert: 12-point guidelines mandated for hotels, restaurants, catering units
Karnataka Food Safety Alert: 12-point guidelines mandated for hotels, restaurants, catering units
Ai+ Smartphone, the homegrown smartphone brand from NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, is targeting Rs 7,500 crore in revenue in FY…
Delhi-NCR weather: Friday was Delhi’s wettest day of the season so far, capping off four continuous days of rain that…
Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions on August 1The India…