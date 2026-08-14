Maharashtra rain: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 18 districtsHeavy rain is expected in the Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of the Konkan regionWill schools be closed today? Check the IMD forecast.





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Maharashtra weather August 14: IMD issues alert for 27 districts, will school be closed today? – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane, Nashik | Images: ANI





Maharashtra Rain: Monsoon activity has intensified across India, including MaharashtraThis year monsoon rains have performed well in Greater Mumbai regionDespite the ‘El Nino’ conditions, downpours over a few days has helped Mumbai’s rainfall to reach the averageThe India meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for light to moderate rain for 18 districtsDownpour has been predicted in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of KonkanCheck IMD weather forecast here.

Mumbai Weather

The weather department has forecast moderate rain in Mumbai and adjoining regions, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai todayWaterlogging and traffic snarls are likely on major routes following the showers.