Independence Day 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PM Modi’s speech on August 15

Independence Day 2026: When and where to watch PM Modi’s speech on August 15





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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2026The grand event is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in driving India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be rendered during the celebrations at Red Fort.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Delhi PoliceThe Indian Army is the coordinating service for the Independence Day Celebrations this yearThe Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Arjun SinghThe Army contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Major Aditya Sharma, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Neelam Rana and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Vipin KumarThe Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Shri Vineet Kumar.

Independence Day is celebrated with patriotic fervour across India, with people coming together to honour the country’s freedom and remember the sacrifices of the freedom fightersThe day is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, patriotic events and special celebrations in schools, government offices, workplaces and public spaces.

Citizens all over the country can tune in to watch Prime Minister Modi’s speech and flag-hoisting live on various social media platforms, TV channels, and government websites.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National FlagIt will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial)The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh SarkarAs soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force – one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’.

As in previous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his address to the nation from the historic Red FortHis speech is expected to begin at around 7:30 AM.

Independence Day 2026 Live Streaming: Here’s How to Watch PM Narendra Modi’s Speech On August 15

At first, PM Modi will host the tricolor National Flag at the Red Fort in the national capital.

As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force – one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the Nation.

At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ followed by the National Anthem.

Doordarshan, an Indian public service broadcaster will telecast the Independence Day 2026 parade and PM Modi’s speech liveAdditionally, the prime minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle @PIB_IndiaIt will also be live-streamed on the PMO Twitter handleFor 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV onlineThe Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.