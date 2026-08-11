Kamini Kumari, a 24-year-old newlywed woman, reportedly died by suicide after jumping from a building in NoidaHer family has accused husband of dowry harassment.





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Noida Shocker: Woman kills herself 28 days after marriage, husband claims depression, family alleges dowry harassment | Image: AI





Noida Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a 24-year-old newlywed woman reportedly died by suicide in Noida, barely a month after her marriageShe jumped from the 16th floor of a residential societyHer family has accused her husband of domestic violence and dowry harassmentThe incident took place on Sunday evening at Noida’s Divine Meadows SocietyThe couple used to live at a rented flat in the society.

What Exactly Happened?

Kamini Kumari tied the knot with Manthan Dhiman on July 11Giving details on the case, Sector 39 police station in-charge DP Shukla stated that the victim woman jumped from her flat at around 5.30 pm on SundayThe tragic incident took place just 29 days after her marriage.

Residents of the society rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise of the victimSome of them took her to a hospital but the doctors declared her dead.

Husband Works At A Private Company

Kamini hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s EtahShe was living with her husband in a rented flat in Sector 108Dhiman is from DehradunHe works as a video editor at a private company.

During the questioning, Dhiman told cops that Kamini had been suffering from depression. and was undergoing treatmentThe victim used to work at a BPO but quit her job some time ago.

Family Accused Husband Of Dowry Harassment

The victim’s family has accused Dhiman of harassing her for dowry and lodged a complaint with the policeFollowing the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The body of the victim has been sent for autopsyThe forensic team also examined the spot.

However, police recovered no suicide note from the house or the scene.

Police said the investigation is underway and action will be taken based on the findings.