Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over his video, says students don’t need his apology, but rather…

In the video, the Prime Minister appealed to society to forgive the youth for any abusive language used. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, targeted PM Modi over this, stating that students do not want an apology from the Prime Minister; instead, the PM owes them an apology.





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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on social media late at night on July 31, 2026, in which he addressed the youth. In the video, the Prime Minister appealed to society to forgive the youth for any abusive language used. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, targeted PM Modi over this, stating that students do not want an apology from the Prime Minister; instead, the PM owes them an apology.

Rahul Gandhi’s post on X

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child. Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them – and serious questions about a broken education system. Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them. And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of “forgiving” students. He has not met a single grieving parent. He has not sat with a single student whose future was stolen by a leaked paper. India’s students do not need his forgiveness. They are owed his apology.”

Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child. Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them – and serious questions about a broken education system. Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight.… pic.twitter.com/nzQE61zP14 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2026

India’s students do not need the PM’s apology – Rahul

Rahul Gandhi remarked that the Prime Minister even had the audacity to speak of “forgiving” the students. He noted that the PM has not met any grieving parents, nor has he met any student whose future was ruined due to a paper leak. Rahul Gandhi asserted that India’s students do not need his apology; rather, he owes them an apology.

Rahul Gandhi met the families of students who had died by suicide due to the NEET paper leak. During these meetings, he offered them his condolences. He met the families of the deceased students in Mahabalipuram.

What did PM Modi say?

In the video, Prime Minister Modi referred to the protests at Jantar Mantar and stated that he wished to forgive the young people for the abusive language used. He remarked that such mistakes happen during youth and that these very mistakes provide an opportunity for learning and self-improvement. Prime Minister Modi said, “The country and the world have witnessed what transpired at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children hurled vile abuses—abuses that ill-befit any civilized society. They abused not only me but also my late mother; the nature of the abuse was truly appalling. Today, I wish to speak about the fact that mistakes happen during childhood, and it is through these very mistakes that one gets the opportunity to improve. That is what childhood is all about. I want to forgive them.”