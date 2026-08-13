Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue teams save 10, several still remain trapped

Several workers were trapped after an under-construction tunnel at the THDC project in Chamoli collapsed, with debris and water blocking parts of the siteRescue teams from the NDRF and SDRF managed to bring out at least 10 workers and were continuing efforts to rescue the others.





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Several workers were trapped after a section of a tunnel under construction at the THDC project in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, collapsed on Thursday, reported news website India TodayA major rescue operation was launched after debris and water flooded the tunnel, with at least 10 workers brought out safely so far.