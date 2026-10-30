Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India Women beat Sri Lanka 39-14, Uganda Women beat Kenya 23-21 in semisIndia vs Uganda women’s final on Oct 31, 7:30 PM IST.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/commonwealth-kabaddi-championship-2026-india-women-enter-final-after-thrashing-sri-lanka-to-face-uganda-in-title-clash-watch-8540906/ Copy









India Women thrash Sri Lanka 39-14 to enter Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 final.





Day Eight of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 saw two exciting women’s semi-finals at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on FridayIndia Women and Uganda Women won their matches and will now face each other in the big final.

India Women were in full form and beat Sri Lanka Women 39-14 to enter the finalOn the other hand, Uganda Women won a close and thrilling match against Kenya Women 23-21 to book their place in the finalThe women’s final will be played on October 31, which will be a rematch of their group-stage clash that India won 41-18.

Uganda Women win last-minute thriller against Kenya

The first semi-final between Uganda and Kenya was a very close contest that went till the last minute.

Uganda Women defeated Kenya Women 23-21 to reach the finalFor Uganda, Nakayongo Shirat and Nalwoga Nahia scored eight points eachNahia was the game changer as she scored all eight points in the second half after coming from the benchCaptain Nalubega Olivia added three tackle pointsIn total, Uganda scored 17 raid points and four tackle points and got one All-Out.

For Kenya, Lavenda Odhiambo was the star raider with 16 raid points from 25 raids, including six bonus pointsLizzeanne Owino added two tackle points for her team.

Uganda was leading 12-9 at half-time and was ahead 18-12 with seven minutes leftBut Kenya fought back hardOdhiambo scored 11 of her 16 points after the break as Kenya outscored Uganda 9-5 in the last seven minutesIn the end, with raid points level, Uganda’s first-half All-Out and their perfect record in do-or-die raids – five from five – made the difference.

India Women dominate Sri Lanka to reach final

The second semi-final was one-sided as India Women thrashed Sri Lanka Women 39-14 to reach the finalIndia was leading 24-7 at half-time and never looked back.

Sakshi was the top scorer for India with 11 points – eight from raids and three from tacklesCaptain Nidhi Sharma also shone with 10 points from 12 raids, including two bonus pointsIn defence, Ritu was solid with four tackle points and Suman added three tackle pointsIndia scored 21 raid points and 12 tackle points and got three All-Outs.

For Sri Lanka, Diluxshana was the best with six points, including five bonus points, and Priyavarna made a Super TackleBut Sri Lanka managed only eight successful raids in the whole match.

Sakshi Sharma lits the mat up with a sensational tackle! Will Team India continue to dominate and book their place into the finals? Watch #CommonwealthKabaddiChampionship 2026 | LIVE NOW https://t.co/0QeqaSmn5x https://t.co/oQMmC9jzy7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2026

Captain Nidhi Sharma confident before final

Speaking after the match, India captain Nidhi Sharma said, “I’m very happy, it feels really good to have reached the finalWe have played Uganda before, but they will change their strategy because it’s the second time we’re facing them, so it will be a good match.”

India Women and Uganda Women final details

The women’s final between India Women and Uganda Women will be played on October 31 at 7:30 PM IST at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad.