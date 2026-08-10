Good news for Kavya Maran’s Team in middle of The Hundred 2026, achieve MASSIVE landmarks with…

Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Leeds have climbed to 2nd place in The Hundred 2026 Points Table with their third win on the trot.





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Kavya Maran is owner of Sunrisers Leeds team in The Hundred 2026(Photo: BCCI/IPL)





Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire The Hundred 2026: Kavya Maran-owned The Hundred franchise Sunrisers Leeds rose to 2nd place on the Points Table after completing a hat-trick of wins with a 71-run victory over Welsh Fire at Headingley in Leeds on SundayMitchell Marsh’s brilliant 50 off 34 ball with 3 sixes and 5 fours and fellow opener Ryan Rickleton’s 40 off 22 balls with 3 sixes and 3 fours and their 89-run opening partnership set up the win for their team.

Also during the match on Sunday, Australian T20 captain Marsh reached the landmark of 7,000 runs in T20s, while Rickelton touched the 5,000-run mark in T20s.

In 177 T20 matches and 170 innings, Rickelton has notched up 5,018 runs at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 149.43, with four centuries and 30 fifties, with a best score of 123 not outIn the ongoing men’s The Hundred 2026 tournament, Rickelton is the fifth-leading run-getter with 274 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.66, with a strike rate of 173.41 and two fifties, with a best score of 94 not out.

On the other hand, Marsh scored 50 in 34 balls, with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 147.03Now in his T20 career, he has made 7,033 runs in 256 matches and 243 innings at an average of 34.64 and a strike rate of 141.18, with five centuries and 45 fifties and a best score of 117.

Watch Mitchell Marsh complete a fifty vs Welsh Fire HERE…

In the ongoing The Hundred 2026, Marsh is the leading run-getter with 374 runs in seven innings at an average of 53.42 and a strike rate of 173.14, with four fifties and a best score of 76Kavya Maran, who also owns Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League, had bought 100 per cent stake in Northern Superchargers last year and rename them Sunrisers Leeds.

With knocks from Harry Brook (23 in 11 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Zak Crawley (34 in 12 balls, with a four and four sixes) and all-rounder Dan Lawrence (29 not out in 15 balls, with three fours and a six), Sunrisers Leeds reached 201 for 4 in 100 balls.

In the chase, Welsh Fire was restricted to 130/6 in 100 balls, with standout knocks from Matthew Short (43 in 29 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Joe Root (31 in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes)Brydon Carse (3/24) was the leading bowler for Sunrisers Leeds.

Kavya Maran’s franchise now have 20 points from 7 matches while Trent Rockets are at the top of the table with 24 points in 7 games.