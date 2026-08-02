Mirabai Chanu sets sights on elusive Asian Games medal after historic CWG 2026 gold

At the same time, she admitted that narrowly missing a medal at the Paris Olympics was heartbreaking and recovering from that disappointment was not easy





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Mirabai Chanu gets emotional on the podium after winning gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2026(Photo: IANS)





Fresh from winning her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has already set her sights on the next big challengeThe Indian weightlifting star said her biggest goal now is to win an Asian Games medal, a title that has so far eluded her despite an illustrious career.

Chanu continued her remarkable run at the Commonwealth Games by winning gold in Glasgow 2026Her journey at the event began with a silver medal in Glasgow in 2014 before she went on to win three consecutive gold medals in Gold Coast (2018), Birmingham (2022) and Glasgow (2026)Apart from her Commonwealth Games success, she has also won the World Championships title in 2017 and silver medals at the 2022 and 2025 editions, besides finishing on the podium at the Asian and Commonwealth Championships.

Speaking after returning from Glasgow, Chanu admitted that every medal brings greater expectations and responsibilityShe said winning medals makes her happy, but it also increases the pressure to perform at the highest levelAccording to her, an Asian Games medal is now her biggest target because it is one achievement missing from her career.

“There is a lot of pressureAn Asian Games medal will be very important for meI have to win where I have never won a medal beforeSo, the Asian Games is very important for meYes, I am aiming for an Asian Games medal next,” Chanu said.

The 31-year-old also reflected on the highs and lows of her careerShe described winning the Olympic silver medal at the Tokyo Games as one of the happiest moments of her lifeAt the same time, she admitted that narrowly missing a medal at the Paris Olympics was heartbreaking and recovering from that disappointment was not easy.

“It was very difficult to regroup and compete at the highest levelI had to plan ahead and work very hard,” she said.

Looking back at her journey, Chanu said winning the silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games gave her confidence and also brought greater responsibilityShe credited her coach Vijay Sharma and the support system around her for helping her become one of India’s most successful weightlifters.

Chanu also made it clear that there would be no major changes to her preparation for the Asian GamesShe plans to continue with her regular training routine, with the main focus on staying injury-freeShe added that receiving the Arjuna Award, which has been her childhood dream, would be another proud moment in her career, even though she has already been honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.