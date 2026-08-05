Rishabh Pant pays tax of Rs 238400000 and becomes highest-paying…: Break-up of star player’s earning, match fees and endorsements

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has reportedly paid tax of Rs 23.84 crore for the assessment year 2025-26.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/rishabh-pant-pays-tax-of-rs-238400000-and-becomes-highest-paying-individual-in-uttarakhand-break-up-of-star-players-earning-match-fees-and-endorsements-8493624/ Copy









Rishabh Pant paid income tax of over Rs 23 crore in 2025-26 assessment year(Photo: IANS)





Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant created a new record last week when he became the highest tax-paying individual from the state of UttarakhandPant, who was removed as India’s Test vice-captain in June, had reportedly deposited Rs 23.84 crore for the year 2025-26He has become the 4th highest tax-payer in the non-corporate category, which mostly includes banks and companies.

The main reason for such a massive tax deposit from the star India cricketer was due to his huge IPL salary of Rs 27 crore which he got from his former side Lucknow Super GiantsSanjiv Goenka’s LSG had bought Pant for a record price of Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction a couple of years back.

Pant turned out in a couple of season for LSG but failed to lift them into the Playoffs in 2025 or 2026Ahead of the IPL 2027, Pant has been traded to his former team Delhi Capitals and taken a salary cut of Rs 12 crore to join for Rs 15 crore in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav from DC to LSG.

Apart from his massive IPL salary, Pant is a centrally contracted BCCI player and was in Grade A in the assessed period of paying taxDuring this period, Pant was getting an annual retainership amount of Rs 7 crore per yearSince then, Pant has been demoted to Grade B with his contract having value of Rs 3 crore.

He also got a salary of Rs 1.1 crore from the IPL 2025 season at the rate of Rs 8 lakh per match from LSGHis India salary was Rs 15 lakh per Test match and Rs 8 lakh per ODI game.

In addition to this, Pant reportedly charges fees of Rs 2.5 crore per day for brand shoots for a single day ad and gets paid between Rs 4.5 to 4.75 crore for a two-day commitmentApart from this his brand endorsement fees is reportedly around Rs 28 to 35 crore per year.

Here is a full break-up of Rishabh Pant’s earnings for 2025-26…

* IPL salary: Rs 27 crore from LSG

* BCCI central contract: Rs 7 crore in Grade A till 2024-25

* Match fees for IPL: Rs 8 Lakh per match, total of Rs 1.10 crore

* India match fees: Rs 15 Lakh for Test, Rs 8 lakh for ODI

* Brand shoot fees: Reportedly Rs 2.5 crore for a single-day ad, Rs 4.5-4.75 crore for a two-day engagement

* Endorsement fees: Rs 28 to 35 crore for one brand in a year

Endorsements: Adidas, Dream11, SG, Thums Up, Cadbury, boAt, Noise, Zomato, JSW Cement, MakeMyTrip

Pant is not getting ready to return to international cricket in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning in Galle on August 15The 28-year-old wicketkeeper has scored 3557 runs in 50 Tests at an average of 43.37 with 8 hundreds and 19 fifties, 871 runs in 31 ODIs and 1209 runs in 76 T20I matches.

He has also scored 3865 runs in 139 matches in his IPL career at an average of 33.6 with a strike-rate of 146.79 with 2 hundreds and 20 fifties.