Shaheen Afridi breaks silence on Pakistan ODI captaincy amid Babar Azam’s return: Report

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has also predicted that Babar will captain Pakistan at the 2027 ODI World Cup





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Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday, February 28, 2026(Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)





Shaheen Shah Afridi has said he remains Pakistan’s ODI captain for now, amid reports that Babar Azam could soon return as the team’s all-format captain.

According to Telecom Asia Sport, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promised Babar the captaincy across all three formatsAfter handing him the Test captaincy, the board is now considering giving him charge of the ODI team as well.

Shaheen was asked whether white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and chief selector Aqib Javed still back him as the ODI captainThe left-arm pacer responded with a smile before making his position clear.

“Till now I am the captain,” Shaheen said.

The comments come at a time when Pakistan are once again going through changes in leadership following a series of poor resultsBabar had previously led Pakistan in all three formats before stepping down from captaincy in 2024.

Shaheen was appointed Pakistan’s ODI captain in October last year, replacing Mohammad RizwanHis appointment did not come with a fixed tenureUnder Rizwan, Pakistan had suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy before losing an ODI series against the West Indies, their first series defeat to the Caribbean side in 24 years.

Shaheen has enjoyed considerable success as captain of Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super LeagueHe has led the franchise to three PSL titles in the last five years, which also helped strengthen his case for the national captaincy.

There were expectations that Shaheen would continue as Pakistan’s ODI captain until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and NamibiaHowever, Pakistan’s frequent changes in leadership have left his position uncertain.

Telecom Asia Sport has reported that Babar accepted the Test captaincy after being assured that he could eventually become Pakistan’s all-format captainSources reportedly told the publication that two selectors had assured Babar that if he produced good results in the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies and three-Test tour of England, he would be considered for the all-format role.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has also predicted that Babar will captain Pakistan at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan have a busy schedule ahead as they prepare for the tournamentThey are expected to play a home tri-series involving Sri Lanka and England before another tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Ireland, which is likely to be held in ZimbabweA five-match ODI series in England is also part of their World Cup preparations.

For now, Shaheen remains Pakistan’s ODI captainHowever, the latest reports suggest that another leadership change could be on the way.