‘Would love to see him vs Australia’: Former India Selector MSK Prasad backs Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has received backing for an India comeback, with a former selector saying he would love to see the experienced pacer face Australia.





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Mohammed Shami





Veteran India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has received fresh backing for an international comeback, with a former national selector expressing a desire to see him play against AustraliaShami has continued to make his case through domestic cricket, keeping the discussion around his return alive despite being away from the Indian team.

The experienced pacer last represented India in the Champions Trophy final in March 2025Since then, fitness and selection questions have kept him out of the national setup, even as he has produced strong performances in domestic competitions.

Former selector backs Shami for Australia challenge

Shami’s experience and ability to trouble batters with the new ball remain key reasons why some former players believe he could still contribute at the international levelA possible contest against Australia would also give India an experienced option against a strong batting line-up.

The former selector said he would like to see Shami take on Australia, highlighting the interest in what the senior pacer could offer if he earns another opportunity.

Domestic performances keep Shami in the spotlight

Shami has been among the wickets in domestic cricket since returning from a long injury lay-offHis performances for Bengal have helped him stay in the conversation for an India comeback, particularly as selectors continue to assess the available pace options.

The right-arm fast bowler has built his career on seam movement, accuracy and the ability to generate bounceHe was also one of India’s leading performers during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker.

However, a return to the national team will depend on his fitness, workload and the team management’s requirementsDomestic form can strengthen his case, but the selectors will have to consider how he fits into India’s plans for upcoming assignments.

Shami’s India return remains a talking point

The recent return of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to India’s T20I squad has renewed discussion about experienced fast bowlers who remain active in domestic cricketShami’s situation is different because he has been working to return after injury concerns, while the team management must also plan for the future of India’s pace attack.

Shami’s immediate focus remains on delivering consistent performances and staying fitIf he continues to impress, the selectors will have another opportunity to assess his readiness for international cricket.

For now, the former selector’s backing adds to the debate around Shami’s future with India, with fans waiting to see whether the veteran pacer can earn another chance to represent the country.