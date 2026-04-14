Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle dating Mohammed Siraj? The truth is...

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Is Asha Bhosles granddaughter Zanai Bhosle dating Mohammed Siraj? The truth is…

What is the relation between Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle?

Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle

Mohammed Siraj, who shared a close bond with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, reached Mumbai to pay tribute to the legendary singer and offer his condolences. In a viral video, he is seen comforting Zanai, who was emotional after her grandmother’s passing. Siraj hugged Zanai while trying to console her. Meanwhile, social media was filled with rumours about a possible relationship between Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle. Some even claimed that they were dating.

Take a look at pics of Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle from Asha Bhosle’s funeral:

What is the relation between Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle?

After speculations on Zanai and Siraj’s relationship fuel up, the singer addressed these rumours and clarified that she and Mohammed Siraj share a brother-sister bond. In fact, during Raksha Bandhan, Zanai tied a rakhi to Siraj, which traditionally symbolises a brother-sister bond, further confirming their relationship.

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Asha Bhosle’s death

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday, April 12, after a day of hospitalisation. She was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on April 13, bringing an end to a splendid and decorated career spanning seven decades. She was 92. Just before the last rites, the national flag, on which the body was draped, was handed over to the family members. She was accorded full state honours at Shivaji Park.

Asha Bhosle was born on September 8, 1939, to a Marathi and Konkani musician Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Asha and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar began singing and acting in films to support their family. She sang her first film song ‘”Chala Chala Nav Bala” for the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). She made her Hindi film debut when she sang the song “Saawan Aaya” for Hansraj Behl’s Chunariya (1948). Her first solo Hindi film song was for the movie Raat Ki Rani (1949).











