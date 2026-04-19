RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat opens up on team’s defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, says…

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RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat opens up on teams defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, says…

Mo Bobat reacts to RCB’s second defeat in IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals. Read the full story to know more.

Mo Bobat reacts after RCB’s loss to DC

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru played their last match against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals, where they suffered a 6-wicket defeat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mo Bobat opens up on RCB’s loss to Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket Mo Bobat said on Saturday that the team will review their close six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, but they will not think too much about it.

RCB suffered their second defeat in Indian Premier League 2026 after their batters failed to perform well, managing only 175 runs.

“Yeah, we probably weren’t as fluent as we normally are. Obviously, we’ve been a pretty strong batting unit so far in the games gone. I wouldn’t over-analyse that too much. We’ll review honestly like we always do,” said Bobat in the post-match press conference.

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“We’ll always consider things that we did well and things that we could improve. Ultimately, we’ve been batting very well through this competition. So, we’ll take some learning from this game and then we’ll try and get back into our normal groove in the next one,” he added.

Bobat speaks on RCB’s poor batting performance against DC

Bobat opened up about RCB’s batting performance against Delhi Capitals, “A couple of games on the pitch have been quite low and slow. So, we certainly found in the first innings today, it was a very slow surface, it wasn’t coming on to the bat at all.”

Mo Bobat said Royal Challengers Bengaluru took a risk by using their main bowlers early. Because of this, Romario Shepherd had to bowl the last over and defend 15 runs against David Miller and Tristan Stubbs.

“Yeah, so there comes a point in the game where you feel like you’re behind in the game. So, to get yourself back in that game or maybe even get ahead of the game, you have to use your champion bowlers. So we felt that we had to bowl both Hazlewood and Bhuvi when we did to make it as difficult as possible later in the game.”

“Obviously, that involves a bit of a risk. It’s a tough ask for Romario bowling that last over to two international batters and two international finishers. So it was always going to be a tough ask. But we had to take the game as deep as possible,” he added.











