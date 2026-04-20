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WATCH: 6, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0…Tilak Varma punishes GT star pacer Ashok Sharma, smashes 26 runs in an over

Tilak Varma smashed 6, 4, 4, 6, 6 in a 26-run over against Ashok Sharma en route to a stunning maiden IPL ton for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium



Tilak Varma smashes 26 runs in Ashok Sharma’s over (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indian’s star batter Tilak Varma unleashed carnage against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stdaium as he smashed his maiden IPL century off just 45 balls. With this knock, the explosive batter also equalled the record for the joint-fastest century in Mumbai Indians history.

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 101 powered MI to 200

Tilak brought up his hundred with a boundary off the final ball of the innings and marked the milestone with a unique celebration. Riding on his unbeaten 101, Mumbai Indians posted a competitive target of 200 for Gujarat Titans.

While Tilak dominated the bowling attack throughout his innings, his assault on Ashok Sharma stood out in particular, as he hammered 26 runs in a single over against the bowler who had, until then, delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill turned to Ashok Sharma for the 18th over, but the move proved to be a costly move as Tilak Varma launched a brutal assault. Tilak, who was on 49 off 32 deliveries, brought up his fifty in style by smashing the first ball for a six. He followed it up with back-to-back fours before hammering two more towering sixes off the fourth and fifth deliveries.

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Although he failed to connect on the final ball, the damage was done — 26 runs came off the over. That over became the turning point in Tilak’s innings, as he shifted gears dramatically and rode the momentum all the way to a stunning century

Tilak Varma smashes 26 runs in Ashok Sharma’s over, watch video here…

Tilak Varma walkd into bat at No.3 when Mumbai Indians were reeling at 44/3, scoring just 22 runs off his first 19 deliveries. But once set, he switched gears, smashing his way to a century with a boundary-laden assault in the final 23 balls of his innings, during which he scored at an explosive strike rate of 356.52. His knock was laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes, which featured 21 runs in the final over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. With this knock, Tilak also became only the second Mumbai Indians batter after Suryakumar Yadav to score a century against Gujarat Titans.











