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Free electric, CNG-based cremation facilities to begin in Delhi from this month

The MCD will start providing free cremation services at all CNG and electric crematoria across the city, officials said on Tuesday.

Free electric, CNG-based cremation facilities to begin in Delhi from this month | Image: X

Free Electric, CNG-Based Cremation Facilities: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced it will start offering free cremation services at all electric and CNG crematoria across the capital city. The facility will start from June 1. Senior municipal officials told Hindustan Times the civic body will compensate NGOs Rs 500 per cremation conducted using electric or CNG crematoria to promote eco-friendly practices and reduce air pollution.

The MCD is planning to run the project till 2028 and can be extended based on responses.











