Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi taps feet with Nora Fatehi, calls her…

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Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi shares fun dance moment with Nora Fatehi on set, calls her…

A recent song shoot featuring Rakesh Bedi and Nora Fatehi captured a vibrant on-set moment as they share screen space in an energetic performance sequence.

Rakesh Bedi dances with Nora Fatehi (PC: Twitter)

Rakesh Bedi has recently been in the spotlight after his impactful performance in Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His role as Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s mega blockbuster spy thriller earned him strong appreciation from audiences and became one of the most talked-about characters in the film. After the success of the project, the veteran actor has been seen in multiple brand collaborations and appearances, which have kept him connected with fans. Now he has surprised everyone with a completely different side of himself as he steps into a dance number alongside Nora Fatehi and shares a light-hearted moment from the set.

What happened on the dance shoot set?

The latest buzz comes from a behind-the-scenes video shared by Rakesh Bedi, where he revealed that he is working on a special dance track with Nora Fatehi. The actor looked excited as he described Nora as one of the biggest sensations in the country and praised her energy on set. The shoot captures both of them rehearsing and interacting during a lively performance sequence that blends music and movement in a festive style.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on receiving Rs 1 crore bonus claims for Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, ‘Kiske ghar mein…’

How did Rakesh Bedi and Nora Fatehi interact on set?

The Dhurandhar star began his Instagram video by saying, “Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. Biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer. None other than Nora Fatehi!” Nora then joined him on set and greeted him warmly, saying, “Hi, sir, we are so excited to have you with us.” Rakesh replied that he was happy to work with her, while Nora praised him and said, “You are killing it Sir! Aap ka dance bohot achcha hain aapne bohot achcha kiya!”

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Rakesh jokingly responded, “Kitna jhoot bolti hain ye (How much she lies)!” to which Nora laughed and insisted she was speaking the truth, adding that the song had a great vibe and would be perfect for weddings. Both then shared a light moment and wrapped up the chat on a cheerful note.

Watch viral video of Rakesh Bedi with Nora Fatehi from set here

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller becomes the second biggest Indian film, finally breaks Baahubali 2’s lifetime haul

What makes this dance track special?

The upcoming song is expected to carry a festive vibe with energetic choreography designed for celebration scenes. Nora mentioned that the track has a wedding friendly feel and could become a popular choice for celebrations. Rakesh also expressed surprise at the compliments he received and kept the mood light with playful remarks during the shoot. The video quickly gained attention online as fans enjoyed seeing the veteran actor in a new dancing avatar.

Rakesh Bedi’s journey after Dhurandhar success

In Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rakesh played the character of Jameel Jamali which became widely discussed for its strong screen presence. His dialogues turned into viral moments on social media and helped him connect with a younger audience. The film itself became a massive box office success with the franchise earning over Rs 3272 crore worldwide across both parts.











