Home

News

Suvendu Adhikari follows Yogi model, orders ban on loudspeakers and road blockages, asks police to take stern action against…

Ayushman Bharat: Finally, the people of West Bengal will receive the benefits of the PM’s flagship health care scheme.

West Bengal CM Suvendu with UP CM Yogi Adityanath (AI Image)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has been taking a series of key decisions since coming to power. On Monday, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with top district and police officials, where he instructed the authorities to regulate the volume of loudspeakers at religious places and prevent religious activities from blocking roads. However, it is important to note that the order issued by the BJP government in Bengal does not directly mention mosques or namaz.

The chief minister has directed the police to ensure that the sound from loudspeakers does not extend beyond religious premises and that prayer gatherings do not lead to traffic disruptions or inconvenience for the general public, except on special occasions.

Also Read: How much salary will West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari get? What will Mamata Banerjee get as ex CM?

Notably, these were among a dozen instructions given to senior police officers, which also included a “zero tolerance” policy against illegal coal and sand mining, cattle smuggling, and crimes against women.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This was his first meeting with officials after taking oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Bengal. The meeting, held at Nabanna, was attended by DGP S. N. Gupta, ADG (Law and Order) Ajay Ranade, and Ajay Nanda. According to an official, Adhikari told officers to enforce the law equally on everyone.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee pushes for opposition unity, calls for ‘joint platform’ after poll defeat in West Bengal

Religious leaders expresses agreement

According to the reports, the religious leaders have also said that if steps are taken in matters related to loudspeakers and road blockages, they will follow the law. Talking about the development, Nakhoda Mosque trustee Nasir Ibrahim said that if such a step is taken, then as law-abiding citizens we welcome the government’s decision that no roads should be blocked due to any religious program.

The law of the country should apply equally to every community, without any discrimination or selective enforcement. We are committed to following all legal rules and expect that the same standards will be applied equally to everyone.

The Principal of the All India Oriental Academy, Jayant Kushari, said that this is how it should be in a civilized society. Prayer is essentially a private and spiritual matter, and as far as he knows, no religious scripture makes the use of loudspeakers mandatory in the name of faith. Religions must go hand in hand with civic responsibility, public convenience, and respect for the rights of others.

Major decisions taken in the first cabinet meeting:

Ayushman Bharat: Finally, the people of West Bengal will receive the benefits of the PM’s flagship health care scheme.

Securing Borders: Ensured the immediate transfer of land to the BSF for Border Fencing, which is to be completed within 45 days.

Empowering Youth: As promised in the Manifesto, increased the age limit for State Government job seekers by 5 years to support those who lost precious time during the previous regime.

Re-established the Constitutional Modalities: Officially implemented the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and gave the green light for the Census to ensure proper representation.

Justice for Martyrs: Taken steps for the fulfillment of commitment towards the well-being of the 321 families who lost their loved ones while standing for democracy in West Bengal.

Removing obstruction for the implementation of Central Government Schemes – Paving way for smooth implementation of Central Government Schemes like PM Vishwakarma, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Ujjwala 3 etc.











