DC vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Info: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals? Check head-to-head stats

For the home side, the qualification equation needs them to be absolutely perfect. Delhi must secure maximum points from their remaining fixtures to reach 14 points, but that would also require other teams dropping points, especially the ones above them.

As for the Royals, a win tonight would snap their losing streak and push them into the top four with 14 points along with 2 games in hand. While a defeat wouldn’t completely eliminate the Royals, it will damage their chances, turning their final two fixtures into must-win contests.

Here are all the details about Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62…

When is Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 will take place on Friday, May 15.

Where is Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

What time will Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 start?

The Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 will begin from 7:30pm (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 on TV in India?

The Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports network channels in India as well as JioHotstar