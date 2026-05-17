| India.com

Atlee and Priya’s announcement post on Instagram also included a picture of the baby’s tiny hand, along with the text mentioning the name and its meaning.

Atlee and Priya (PC_ Instagram)

Renowned filmmaker Atlee and his better half Priya Atlee, have revealed the name of their baby girl through a social media post. On Sunday, the couple announced that they have named their newborn “Miyou.” The announcement post on Instagram also included a picture of the baby’s tiny hand, along with the text, “A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts.” “Our art of love now has a name…MIYOU- With luv, MEER , PRIYA & ATLEE (sic),” read the caption of the joint post.

Miyou is a unique name of Japanese origin that means “beauty, gentleness, and love.” It can be broken down into two components: Mi: translates to “beautiful”. You: translates to “gentle,” “superior,” or “excellence”.

On April 20, Atlee and Priya announced the arrival of their second child with another social media post that went, “Feeling blessed” and shared a poster that contained a drawing of their son Meer, which read, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister!” The poster included the words, “We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.” It was in January this year that the couple shared the happy news of their second pregnancy.

Sharing a couple of lovely pictures of Atlee, Priya, and their son Meer from a family photoshoot, they penned, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again…Need all your blessings , love and prayers…With love…Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , chocki , Coffee and Goofy”.

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Atlee and Priya were in a relationship for several years before they finally tied the knot in 2014 in a traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple was blessed with their first child, son Meer, on January 31, 2023. On the work front, Atlee is presently busy with his next titled “Raaka”. The highly anticipated project will feature Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone as the leads.

(With IANS inputs)











