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First train in India that will run under sea and pass through mountains; it will start from…

During its journey, this train will travel underground for a distance of 21 kilometers, and it will pass through tunnels carved into mountains at eight separate spots.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Indian Railways Bullet Train Details: Work on the Bullet Train project is progressing rapidly. The entire nation is eagerly awaiting the commencement of operations for this train, which is designed to travel at a speed of 320 km per hour. Running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, this will be the country’s first train to travel under the sea.

Also Read: Historic! Railway Ministry unveils first look of Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train; check here

508 km Distance Covered in Just 2 Hours

India’s first bullet train will cover a distance of 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just 2 hours, a journey that currently takes over 7 hours to complete. Travelling at a speed of 320 km per hour, this high-speed train will cover the route in a mere 127 minutes. During its journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the train will make stops at 12 stations, including Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

When Will the Bullet Train Start, and What Will Be the Cost Per Kilometer?

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s first bullet train is aiming to hit the tracks and commence operations on August 15, 2027. When this project was initiated in 2017, its estimated budget was set at approximately Rs 1.10 lakh crore; however, this figure was subsequently revised upward to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. This translates to an expenditure of Rs 212.44 crore per kilometer.

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Bullet Train to Traverse 53 Bridges

The train will traverse 25 bridges along its journey—21 of which are located in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. The entire project incorporates 28 steel bridges, while 25 bridges have been constructed over rivers.

Bullet Train to Run Underground for 21 km

During its journey, the bullet train will travel underground for a distance of 21 kilometers. Additionally, it will pass through tunnels carved into mountains at eight separate spots. These mountain tunnels are situated in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, while one such tunnel is located in the Valsad district of Gujarat.

India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel

As part of the bullet train project, a train will run beneath the sea for the first time in India’s history. A 21-kilometer-long tunnel is currently being constructed as part of this comprehensive project. The initial 7 kilometers of this tunnel will pass directly beneath the seabed. Construction work on the tunnel is progressing rapidly near Thane in Mumbai. Five kilometers of the tunnel have already been constructed. To complete the remaining 16 kilometers, Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) have been procured from China. The interior of this tunnel will feature a pipeline with a diameter of 13.1 meters, through which the train will run.

Also Read: India’s first bullet train terminus in Mumbai costs Rs 2000 crore, will operate between BKC and Gujarat; key details inside

How ​​Far Has the Bullet Train Work Progressed?

The construction of all eight stations in Gujarat under the Bullet Train project has been completed. Work is progressing rapidly in Thane, Virar, and Boisar in Maharashtra. Excavation work at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is nearly complete, and a 4.8-kilometer stretch between Ghansoli and Shilphata has already been constructed. Out of the 25 river bridges planned for the route, the construction of 17 has been completed.











