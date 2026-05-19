Delhi Government decides to observe 2 ‘Work From Home’ days in a week following PM’s appeal

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Delhi Government decides to observe 2 Work From Home days in a week following PMs appeal

All eyes are now fixed on how practically successful this decision proves to be, and whether or not it is eventually adopted as a permanent arrangement in the future.

(Representational image: pixabay)

New Delhi: Taking into account the rising heat and the need for energy conservation in Delhi, the Delhi government has taken a major decision. Following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, preparations are underway to implement a ‘Work From Home’ policy for two days a week in government offices. Additionally, changes to office timings are also being considered. The government has issued an order stating that Wednesday and Saturday will be designated as ‘Work From Home’ days.

Also Read: ‘Use EV vehicles, work from home top priority’: Why PM Modi addressed the nation twice in 24 hours on energy savings

Why Was This Decision Taken?

The Delhi government’s new ‘Work From Home’ policy is being viewed as a significant step toward reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the capital. The government believes that if employees work from home for two days a week, the volume of vehicles on the roads will decrease. This is expected to not only alleviate the problem of traffic jams but also lead to a reduction in petrol and diesel consumption. Furthermore, it is hoped that this initiative will assist in controlling pollution levels.

Departments To Be Notified Yet

Currently, the government has not yet clarified exactly which departments this arrangement will apply to, or which specific employees will fall under its purview. It is anticipated that employees associated with essential services—such as hospitals, transport, electricity, water supply, and other critical sectors—may be exempted from this policy. Conversely, priority is likely to be given to implementing this model in departments where the majority of work can be effectively conducted through digital mediums.

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How Practically Successful This Decision Will Be

This marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that preparations are being made to implement a ‘Work From Home’ system on such a large scale within the Delhi government administration. The administration views this initiative as a major experiment. All eyes are now fixed on how practically successful this decision proves to be, and whether or not it is eventually adopted as a permanent arrangement in the future.

Also Read: Work from home, car-pooling by judges, and video conferencing: Supreme Court responds to PM Modi’s appeal for saving fuel

This Will Also Provide Relief To Employees

The government believes that this arrangement will also provide relief to employees. Those who commute long distances on a daily basis will save both time and money. This decision is considered particularly convenient for employees, especially given the prevailing heat and increasing traffic congestion. Experts suggest that if this model proves successful, private sector companies may also consider adopting similar arrangements in the future. However, apprehensions have been raised that operations in certain departments could be disrupted; consequently, the government is preparing to implement this initiative in a phased manner. According to officials, detailed guidelines are expected to be issued in the coming days, outlining regulations regarding employee attendance, online monitoring, and operational procedures. This will also contribute towards further strengthening administrative functions on digital platforms.











