Dabur India Limited inducts the importance of Wonder Herb – Pudina

By Rajannya Purkait:- 🖋️ Moving forward in its mission to propagate the benefits of Ayurvedic herbs, India’s largest Science-based Ayurveda company, Dabur India Ltd, launched a campaign to promote Pudina as a wonder herb. Pudina is packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients that can work wonders for the human stomach especially during the scorching summers.

With the accelerating frequency of heatwaves & rising mercury levels, health issues have become recurrent during the summer season. Tackling these intensifying seasonal health concerns, Dabur is manifesting the use of Pudina for those who remain under the sun for the longest hours of the day and become prone to common summer diseases.

“The best management to modern day diseases are deep embedded in the manuscripts of Ayurveda. The historical background of Pudina goes back to 3,000 years and it has been christened as the Wonder Herb which is beneficial for human digestive system. The menthol present in Pudina stimulates the enzymes necessary for digestion, relaxes the muscles of the stomach, reducing the chances of indigestion and spasms. It is also known for its calming effect on stomach cramps and ability to triumph over acidity and flatulence.” said Prof (Dr.) Danish Zafar.

Today a lot of antacids are available in market which contains harsh chemicals like aluminum/magnesium hydroxides which if taken on regular basis can have some harmful effect on health. Dabur Pudin Hara which is over 100 Yrs old brand from Dabur, is an ayurvedic solution with goodness of Pudina Satva to give fast and effective relief in all stomach problems like Gas, Indigestion, Stomach Pain and acidity. Pudin Hara is available in multiple formats like tablets/Liquid, Powder format as Pudin Hara Fizz –which is natural remedy for acidity vs harsh chemicals.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sriram Padmanabhan, Director Marketing, Dabur India Ltd said: “Observing the evolving trends in lifestyles and work patterns the consumers today are continuously multi-tasking and therefore they require effective and natural solutions. Dabur, as the most trusted healthcare company, strengthens its goal of instigating traditional Ayurveda to combat daily health issues and Pudin Hara is one sure shot solution for multiple gastric disorders. Considering the numerous diseases prevalent during the summer season, Pudin Hara helps in managing stomach problems like indigestion, Gas and Acidity”.

About Pudin Hara: Dabur Pudin Hara contains Pudina Satva as the main ingredient and is known to give effective & fast relief from stomach ailments like indigestion, gas &stomach ache. A trusted and fast-action remedy, Pudin Hara has 100% natural actives and is safe.