Delhi: Multi-storey building collapse in Saket, several feared trapped; rescue operation underway

A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Saket area on Saturday, with several people feared trapped under it.
Rescue operations are underway currently.
This is a developing story
Published: May 30, 2026, 9:31 PM IST
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A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Saket area on Saturday, with several people feared trapped under it.
Rescue operations are underway currently.
This is a developing story