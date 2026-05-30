The Times of Bengal

Delhi: Multi-storey building collapse in Saket, several feared trapped; rescue operation underway

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A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Saket area on Saturday, with several people feared trapped under it.

Rescue operations are underway currently.

This is a developing story

Published: May 30, 2026, 9:31 PM IST






Delhi: Multi-storey building collapse in Saket, several feared trapped; rescue operation underway

Breaking news


A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Saket area on Saturday, with several people feared trapped under it.

Rescue operations are underway currently.

This is a developing story



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