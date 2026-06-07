Lalit Parimoo breaks silence on Mukesh Khanna rejecting Ranveer Singh for Shaktimaan, calls it a ‘publicity gimmick’

The Shaktimaan casting debate continues to grab attention online, with new remarks from actor Lalit Parimoo adding another layer to the ongoing conversation about the reboot and its lead role discussions.





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Lalit Parimoo reacts to Shaktimaan casting row (PC: Twitter)





The ongoing discussion around the proposed Shaktimaan film has taken another turn after actor Lalit Parimoo shared his views on the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s alleged involvement in the project. The debate began after Mukesh Khanna publicly expressed his disagreement over Ranveer Singh potentially playing the iconic superhero. As conversations intensified online, Parimoo, who was part of the original television series, responded cautiously but added a sharp observation about how such situations unfold in the entertainment world today. His remarks have now added a new layer to an already heated discussion around one of India’s most loved superhero characters.

What did Lalit Parimoo say about the Shaktimaan casting controversy?

Lalit Parimoo addressed the ongoing debate during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. While he avoided taking a direct stand on the disagreement, he suggested that such controversies are often used as tools to draw attention in the entertainment industry. He said that modern media culture is heavily influenced by publicity-driven actions and that many discussions are created intentionally to generate headlines and buzz around projects.

What was Lalit Parimoo’s exact statement?

Parimoo explained his perspective on how publicity works in today’s film and television world. He said: “Aaj ka zamana publicity ka zamana hai aur log karte hain publicity gimmicks filmon ke liye, tv show pe karte hain. Jaan booj ke news banane ke liye kuch karna padta hai.” He further added that only the people directly involved in such situations know the complete truth and that time eventually reveals what actually happened behind the scenes.

What did he say about Ranveer Singh?

While commenting on Ranveer Singh, Parimoo also acknowledged the actor’s talent. He praised his performance in Dhurandhar and mentioned that Ranveer has the capability to portray a character like Shaktimaan. However, he also expressed uncertainty about whether a big-screen adaptation could recreate the same emotional connection that the original television series built over the years.

Why is Mukesh Khanna against Ranveer Singh?

Mukesh Khanna has consistently expressed his opposition to Ranveer Singh being cast as Shaktimaan. In earlier interviews, he mentioned that Ranveer had met him to discuss the role, but Khanna did not feel he was suitable for the superhero character. He even stated that while Ranveer is a talented actor, he might be better suited for a negative role rather than playing the iconic superhero.

What is the status of the Shaktimaan film project?

Sony Pictures announced a Shaktimaan film trilogy in 2022 with plans to bring India’s iconic superhero to the big screen. However, the project has since remained in development and continues to be discussed mainly due to casting debates and creative differences.

Who were the key actors in the original Shaktimaan series?

Shaktimaan remains one of India’s most iconic television shows, directed by Dinker Jani. The series featured Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and his alter ego Gangadhar. Vaishnavi Mahant and Kitu Gidwani played Geeta Vishwas, while Surendra Pal portrayed the villain Tamraj Kilvish. Lalit Parimoo played the role of Dr Jaikaal, adding depth to the show’s battle between good and evil. The show continues to enjoy strong nostalgia value and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.