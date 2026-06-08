Delhi traffic advisory for today: Commuters are advised to read the detailed traffic advisory. Check the key guidelines.







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Delhi Traffic alert today: Traffic to remain affected till 8 PM on these routes; Check advisory, alternate routes, key guidelines for commuters(Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)





Planning to head to the office or travel anywhere in Delhi today? Then attention Delhities! Make sure you read this first. The Delhi traffic police has released a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X, stating that due to the ongoing Delhi Jal Board repair work at Maharani Bagh, Ring Road, traffic movement may remain affected from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. In other words, Commuters may face slow-moving traffic and congestion on several key routes till 8 PM on June 8.

Which routes will be affected today?

Issuing a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic police wrote, “Traffic Advisory Due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board repair work at Maharani Bagh, Ring Road, traffic movement may remain affected from 08:00 AM to 08:00 PM. Expect congestion on: * DND Flyway → Ashram stretch * C.V. Raman Marg → Ring Road Use Barapullah Elevated Corridor, C.V. Raman Marg, Mata Mandir Marg & Mathura Road as alternate routes.”

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Traffic Advisory Due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board repair work at Maharani Bagh, Ring Road, traffic movement may remain affected from 08:00 AM to 08:00 PM. Expect congestion on:

* DND Flyway → Ashram stretch

* C.V. Raman Marg → Ring Road Use Barapullah Elevated Corridor, C.V.… pic.twitter.com/BWUSheEP0y — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 8, 2026

Due to ongoing repair and maintenance work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board at Maharani Bagh, Ring Road, more than one lane of the carriageway has been occupied. As a result, traffic movement is likely to remain affected during the above-mentioned period.

Traffic-Impacted Stretches

Traffic congestion and delays are expected on the following routes:

Ring Road stretch from DND Flyway towards Ashram

Traffic merging from C.V. Raman Marg onto Ring Road

Nearby connecting roads and intersections during peak hours

Suggested Alternate routes

For traffic coming from DND Flyway towards Ashram:

Use Barapullah Elevated Corridor

Alternatively, use C.V. Raman Marg

For traffic coming from C.V. Raman Marg towards Ring Road:

Take Mata Mandir Marg → Mathura Road to reach the destination

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key guidelines to follow

Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time.

Avoid the affected stretch during peak traffic hours.

Follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at the site.

Use navigation applications for real-time traffic updates.

Park vehicles only at designated parking places and avoid roadside parking.

Traffic Police personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic and assist commuters.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion for today: Traffic to remain affected on these routes till 8 PM; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.